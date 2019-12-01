McDonald's slips on the health track, sets the regulator on edge

Recently McDonald’s India pushed out a meme on its social media handles that offered up their burger and soft drinks as a far more palatable option to a staid home-cooked meal of ghia-tori (both members of the gourd family of vegetables); it was aiming for the tongue-in-cheek humour that makes such tweets and posts viral.

Instead, the ad set off alarm bells. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has served McDonald’s a show-cause notice that it must reply to, by the end of the month. “Tendency of the food companies to disparage freshly cooked food and ...