NCLAT orders McDonald's, Vikram Bakshi not to implement their settlement

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered McDonald's and its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi not to implement their settlement. It also directed Bakshi not to leave country without its permission.





Bakshi and McDonald's India Pvt. Ltd (MIPL) had approached the NCLAT to withdraw cases filed against each other for management control of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), which operates McDonald's chain in North and East India, saying they had reached an out-of-court settlement.

However, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had opposed their settlement saying Bakshi and his related entities owed dues of Rs 194.98 crore, which Debt Recovery Tribunal had also ordered Bakshi to pay.