JUST IN
Retail space demand to rise further, rents to surge 15% in 6 mths: experts
Allianz, Dunzo tie up to offer insurance to 20,000 delivery partners
Former Ranbaxy, DRL exec Rajeev Raghuvanshi appointed as new DCGI
Indian firms to generate 49% of revenue from digital infra by 2027: Report
Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices
Wipro salary cut for Turbo freshers raises alarm bells for Elite candidates
Adani Ports repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life
Fibe crosses Rs 10,000 cr in loan disbursals, eyes Rs 20,000 cr AUM by 2025
Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so
Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate to stream IPL for free after paying $2.7 bn
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Retail space demand to rise further, rents to surge 15% in 6 mths: experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Some relief for Khaitans as McLeod Russel gets interim stay in CIRP

Meanwhile, even as the appeal process is being pursued in NCLAT, the Khaitans are understood to be engaging with IL&FS for a settlement

Topics
NCLAT | McLeod Russel India

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

lenders, creditors, loans, housing, finance, ibc, bankruptcy, home, lending, company, firms, industry, shares, investment

In some relief for the Khaitans, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed the interim resolution professional (IRP) not to take any further steps in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of McLeod Russel India till the next hearing.

On February 10, the Kolkata Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an application filed by IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for initiating CIRP against McLeod Russel and appointed an IRP. McLeod Russel's erstwhile promoter, Aditya Khaitan, thereafter filed an appeal in NCLAT.

On Wednesday, the appellate tribunal listed the appeal filed by Khaitan, for March 27 and said that in the meantime, in pursuance of the impugned order passed by the adjudicating authority dated February 10, the IRP shall not take any further steps in the CIRP.

However, it said that the corporate debtor (McLeod Russel) shall be run as a going concern including day-to-day operations. “The IRP shall run the same with the assistance of the suspended directors/officers/employees of the corporate debtor,” the order mentioned.

Sources close to the Khaitans said that this was a relief as the formation of committee of creditors (CoC) was stayed.

Ramya Hariharan, counsel for IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund, said, “The CoC formation has been stayed but the IRP continues to be in control of the company.”

It may be mentioned that IL&FS sought to initiate CIRP against McLeod Russel in connection with a default in payment in 2019. The default in payment pertained to two group companies of McLeod Russel -– Babcock Borsig (Rs 150 crore) and Williamson Magor & Company (Rs 99.5 crore). McLeod had executed a shortfall undertaking in favour of the financial creditor.

In NCLAT, the senior counsel for Khaitan submitted that the appellant had given a letter of comfort and shortfall undertaking, both of which cannot be treated to be any corporate guarantee. Insofar as the indemnity is provided in shortfall undertaking, the said clause was never invoked hence there shall be no financial debt and application filed under Section 7 could not have been maintainable, the counsel said.

The senior counsel for IL&FS refuted the submissions and contended that the letter of comfort and shortfall undertaking can be treated as guarantee. The counsel further submitted that indemnity was also invoked.

Meanwhile, even as the appeal process is being pursued in NCLAT, the Khaitans are understood to be engaging with IL&FS for a settlement.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NCLAT

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.