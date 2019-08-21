Media & entertainment firms take hit amid slowing advertising spend

The bad news keeps piling up. HT Media’s flagship print division, which owns Hindustan Times, one of India’s largest selling English papers, saw advertising revenues fall by 9 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

DB Corporation, one of the largest language media groups in the country, owns, among others, the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, 30 radio stations and several digital brands. Its ad revenues fell by 2.8 per cent in the same period. At arch rival Jagran Prakashan, which publishes Dainik Jagran, Mid-Day and owns brands in print, digital and radio, ...