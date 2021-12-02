Meesho reaches milestone of 9 mn women entrepreneurs on its platform

-
Meesho, a fast-growing internet commerce platform records a new milestone of nine million women entrepreneurs on the platform. Supporting them in their quest for financial independence through the company’s reselling business model, women entrepreneurs on the platform saw a 2.5X year-on-year growth in orders in 2021.
Nearly 600 million people in India are still unconnected to the internet, with a majority of them from non-metros. Meesho entrepreneurs are unlocking this market by influencing demand, and providing value-conscious customers access to affordable products.
With more than 60 per cent of them coming from Tier-3-plus markets like Dimapur, Faizabad and Haldwani, Meesho said it is becoming the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in India. Apparels, personal care, kitchen and home decor are the highest-selling product categories for women entrepreneurs reselling on the platform.
“Meesho is championing socioeconomic equity, enabling more women even from the remotest regions to find financial independence, while driving access to affordable and quality products across India’s hinterlands,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho. “By supporting entrepreneurship and facilitating accessibility, we are bringing more people from the grassroots online, and driving Bharat’s e-commerce growth story.”
With 15 million total entrepreneurs on the platform, Meesho’s reseller business model helps anyone using a smartphone set up an online business at zero cost. Entrepreneurs can create product catalogues on the app and sell to their local and digital communities with end-to-end customer, logistics, and technological support from the company.
