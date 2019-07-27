Meet Chetan Maini, pioneer in the race for electric mobility in India

In 1990, a team of 15 students from the University of Michigan drove over 3,000 kilometres through the Australian Outback, from Darwin to Adelaide, in the World Solar Challenge.

Their car, the Sunrunner, finished third after racing through the vast outback for 57 hours and 15 minutes. When Chetan Maini, 49, begins to talk about clean energy and demonstrates how it can power the three-wheeler and two-wheeler on his office premises, it is easy to see the zeal that propelled him in those races. “That really was a turning point for me,” recalls Maini. “I was always into ...