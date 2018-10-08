Meet Lee Fixel, an investor who saw India's consumer internet story early

Tiger is on the prowl in the market, again! After a hiatus, global private equity major Tiger Global, which recently had a successful partial exit from Flipkart, is learnt to be hunting for the next set of multi-billion ideas from India.

And the person driving this process again is Lee Fixel, a managing partner with the New York-based hedge fund. One of the early large foreign investors in India and a strong believer in the country’s internet growth story, Fixel has been instrumental in making Tiger one of the prolific investors in the country’s startup space, with ...