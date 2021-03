Meet the former Paytm execs who are building a pocket money app for kids

When Shankar Nath quit Paytm in 2018, little did he know he would be joining hands with ex-colleague Ankit Gera, whom he had interviewed at Paytm, to start a venture that helps instill financial literacy among children. Those who know Nath would agree that for a person who had spent about two decades in the financial industry, his next venture bet would be in the financial sector.

Besides, working at Paytm gave both Nath and Gera immense insights into how this sector works. Launched in 2020, Junio is the first-of-its-kind pocket money app developed to inculcate a habit of ...