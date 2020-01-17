Meet the restaurateurs who are offering taste and innovation on a platter

Whether you gravitate towards your favourite bar for a cosy drink or pick a new gastropub in town to knock back a few, chances are you are being lured by the same set of people. They likely also own your favourite café and the new Asian bistro that you have been meaning to visit. They are feeding your Instagram and fuelling your greed.

And they are doing all of this in fascinating ways. First, they do their research. Delhiites, you eat out six times a month on average and prefer North Indian food. Mumbaikars have developed a taste for Italian (33 per cent) and Chinese (29 per ...