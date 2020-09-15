Meet the Tamil Nadu-born techie who is helping Zoom connect the world

Video telephony company Zoom has seen unprecedented demand for its platform as the world battles the Covid-19 health crisis. The California-based firm has responded quite well to this surge by providing continuous support to users including businesses and individuals.

And one of the top executives of the company who is playing a key role in this mission to provide unparalleled experience to users is Velchamy Sankarlingam, a Tamil Nadu-born techie who now heads the company’s engineering and product function. As a president at Zoom Video Communications Inc., the owner of the ...