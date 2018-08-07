Megha Gas wins project to supply cooking gas to 550,000 Telangana families

Hyderabad-based (MEIL) has bagged a city gas distribution project in ten districts of Telangana. The company said it would build 3,100 km of pipeline over a period of eight years to supply cooking gas to about 550,000 households in these districts.

The Centre had invited bids to establish a cooking in 22 states, covering 174 districts.

is currently engaged in city gas distribution services at Agiripalli and Kanuru of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and Tumkur and Belgavi in Karnataka. The project awarded to Megha covers 550,000 families, according to the company.

" has secured Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahbubabad and Jangao districts as one unit, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Khammam districts as the second unit, and Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri districts as the third unit. We are gearing up for gas supply in the new districts of Telangana," the company stated.