Mercedes-Benz appoints Santosh Iyer as India head of sales and marketing

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz to roll out new technologies to boost sales in India
It is nice to be number one, but not at any cost: Mercedes-Benz India CEO
Mercedes-Benz India cautious, but sees demand rising in second half of 2019
Mercedes India headed for a split year of sorts amid macro headwinds: CEO
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is more suited for business than pleasure
-
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India has announced an organisational change in its sales and marketing function by appointing Santosh Iyer, currently Vice President of Customer Service & Corporate Affairs, as Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Mercedes-Benz India effective from 1st July, 2019.
Santosh succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of heading the Sales & Marketing function of Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia.
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, that Jopp successfully managed critical market disruptions and headwinds over the last three years and was instrumental in introducing new digital initiatives. His tenure saw Mercedes-Benz sustaining the number one market position and also topping the JD Power top ranking in Sales Satisfaction, he added.
Iyer has played a key role in establishing the ‘service differentiation’ for the brand and driving customer centricity.
Iyer has two decades of experience in the Indian automobile domain across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs. He has been with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009 and currently is responsible for the Customer Services, Corporate Affairs & CSR functions at Mercedes-Benz India.
During his earlier stint as the Head of Marketing Communications, CRM & PR; he led some of the most exciting brand campaigns and digital outreach programmes. A MBA from University of Applied Sciences Konstanz-College of Technology, Business and Design; Santosh loves playing golf, traveling and is a self-confessed foodie, said the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU