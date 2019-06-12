Mercedes-Benz appoints Santosh Iyer as India head of sales and marketing

India has announced an organisational change in its sales and marketing function by appointing Santosh Iyer, currently of Customer Service & Corporate Affairs, as Vice President, of India effective from 1st July, 2019.



Santosh succeeds who assumes the new responsibility of heading the function of in



Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, commented, that Jopp successfully managed critical market disruptions and headwinds over the last three years and was instrumental in introducing new digital initiatives. His tenure saw Mercedes-Benz sustaining the number one market position and also topping the top ranking in Sales Satisfaction, he added.



Iyer has played a key role in establishing the ‘service differentiation’ for the brand and driving customer centricity.



Iyer has two decades of experience in the Indian automobile domain across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs. He has been with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009 and currently is responsible for the Customer Services, Corporate Affairs & CSR functions at Mercedes-Benz India.



During his earlier stint as the Head of Marketing Communications, CRM & PR; he led some of the most exciting brand campaigns and digital outreach programmes. A MBA from of Technology, Business and Design; Santosh loves playing golf, traveling and is a self-confessed foodie, said the company.