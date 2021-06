Mercedes Benz sees sales rising 50% in H1 as second Covid-19 wave recedes

Mercedes Benz India expects its sales to go up by 50 per cent in the first half of this calendar year, on the back of a healthy first quarter and clear signs of recovery in bookings and showroom footfalls in June. The German luxury car maker expects boo­kings to pick up even more in the coming months.

Like all car makers, Mercedes Benz also witnessed a disruption in sales and production owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country in April and May this year. Launching an all new S–series in Delhi today, Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes ...