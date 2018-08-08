MF retail assets crossing Rs 10 trn a big achievement: Amfi's N S Venkatesh

The retail segment of the Rs23-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry is growing at a much faster clip. N S Venkatesh, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), talks to Jash Kriplani on the latest milestones.

Edited excerpts: What are the key trends from July numbers? For the first time, retail assets have crossed Rs10 trillion, a big milestone for the MF industry. In the past year, while assets under management (AUM) of the overall industry have grown 17 per cent, that in the retail segment was double at 34 per cent. Retail AUM had touched Rs5 trillion in ...