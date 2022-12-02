MFI recovery, credit cost moderation key triggers for Bandhan Bank

At a recent analyst meet, outlined a strategic shift to try and reduce its exposure to the high-volatility, micro-finance segment (MFI). The bank is looking to grow its non- vertical consisting of housing, commercial banking and retail assets at a faster pace in order to reduce its exposure to Emerging (EEB) to 26 per cent of assets by 2024-25 from the current 40 per cent. The recovery for Bandhan has been delayed compared to other microfinance lenders, given a prolonged Covid impact and concentration issues in Assam and West Bengal.