Micromax bets on 4G, partners Vodafone to win over South Africa

Smartphone handset manufacturer Micromax, which announced its entry into South Africa last month, is positioning itself to capitalise on the mass migration of users from 2G and 3G to 4G networks in that country. To do that, the company is banking on its partner Vodafone Global to make compelling offers — combining attractive data tariff, latest smart phone handset features and affordable pricing — to the consumer.

It will also leverage the telecom giant’s well groomed distribution network in the Rainbow nation, say its founders. Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain says ...