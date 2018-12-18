China effect: Tough times for Indian brands Micromax, Lava, Intex, Karbonn

Since touching new peaks in India’s robust handsets market in 2015 and 2016, the four major Indian brands seem to have been caught in a downward spiral. Micromax, Lava, Intex and Karbonn — the big four of the local handsets industry — have not only lost a significant market share, but they are also in a tight spot, at least financially.

And with heightened activity by their Chinese peers in the market, a return to their heyday seems difficult. ALSO READ: At over 300 mn, India to buy record number of mobile phones in 2019: Study Earlier ...