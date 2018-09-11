JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

After Rishtey Cineplex, Viacom18 to launch Colors Kannada Cinema
Business Standard

Microsoft partners with SRL Diagnostics to train its AI in detecting cancer

The tech giant plans to teach its AI to find the traits of cancerous cells that trained pathologists do manually by looking at a slice of the patient's tissue on a glass slide

BS Reporter 

Microsoft partners with SRL Diagnostics to train its AI in detecting cancer

Microsoft has partnered with pathology lab SRL Diagnostics to train its artificial intelligence (AI) system in detecting cancer. The tech giant plans to teach its AI to find the traits of cancerous cells that trained pathologists do manually by looking at a slice of the patient’s tissue on a glass slide. Microsoft has already deployed its AI for early detection of blindness in people suffering from diabetes and assessing cardiovascular health of patients. While Microsoft’s solution won’t replace the need of an oncologist, the goal is for the AI to make more accurate diagnosis.
First Published: Tue, September 11 2018. 00:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements