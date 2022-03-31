Microsoft to empower Indian startups from idea to unicorn with new platform

-
Tech giant Microsoft has launched its ‘Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub’ in India. The aim is to empower startups’ vision and fuel innovation to drive economic and societal progress for India and beyond. Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a new digital inclusive platform for startup founders in India. The platform offers over $300,000 worth of benefits and credits, giving startups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business. From the most trusted, secure, open-source friendly and compliant cloud platform, to best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365.
Beyond access to technology, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub will empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones. Microsoft is also partnering with innovative companies like OpenAI, a global leader in AI research and deployment, that develops AI systems such as GPT-3 and Codex to provide startups with exclusive benefits and discounts. In addition, founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for tailored startup-centric training and a variety of startup and unicorn programs to help them build connections with customers or industry veterans and accelerate their growth.
“Disruptive innovation in Indian startups is accelerating India’s position to become one of the leading startups hubs of the world. We want to empower every startup in India to help scale their idea to become a unicorn and beyond,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director - Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India. “As a platform company, our cloud services and solutions are designed to empower founders to concentrate on what they do best – innovate at their own pace. Our aim is to provide startups access to the resources that will power their innovation, connect them with customers, and an ecosystem of developers, partners and investors to help them scale in India and beyond.”
Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed specifically for early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, be a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn. It is available to all startups in India, including those without third-party validation or funding, as part of Microsoft’s commitment to empower startups’ ambitions to drive innovation from India to the world.
“Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub was created following extensive research and conversations with hundreds of founders who explicitly shared their need for access to a digital ecosystem that promotes opportunities and democratizes innovation regardless of background, location, progress, or passions,” said Bavi.
As the third-largest ecosystem for startups in the world, India holds tremendous opportunities for emerging businesses across industries. Microsoft said it continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to India’s startup ecosystem and founders through specially curated initiatives. Last year, Microsoft launched a program for nurturing and scaling startups that are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) called Microsoft AI Innovate. The programme supports startups in India leveraging AI technologies, helping them scale operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise. In collaboration with Accenture, Microsoft has also expanded Project Amplify to support startups focused on sustainability and social impact, with hands-on support and technologies, mentoring and collaboration opportunities.
