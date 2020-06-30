Microsoft to set up north India campus in Noida, to have capacity of 4,000

US based technology major has selected to set up its maiden campus in North India.

With a capacity of 4,000 people, Microsoft’s campus will be the company’s third campus after Hyderabad and Bengaluru facilities, which have a capacity of 5,000 and 2,000 professionals, respectively.

During a virtual meeting yesterday, India managing director and corporate vice president Rajiv Kumar informed UP micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and export promotion minister Sidharth Nath Singh about the company’s decision to set up its north India technology hub in

“This prestigious project will have a huge multiplier effect on other sectors as well considering that is among the biggest global corporations,” Singh told Business Standard on Tuesday, adding Noida already had presence of top corporate entities viz. TCS, Wipro etc.

Meanwhile, Singh informed Microsoft that the state government had adequate availability of suitable land for the project even as he invited their team for visit in this regard.

Terming it as a major development towards positioning UP as a major investment hub, the minister said the Adityanath government would roll out the red carpet for Microsoft, and similar amenities would be provided to other big investors as well.

“The setting up of the Microsoft campus would spur India’s progress as an electronics and technology hub. It would also help UP in attaining self reliance and providing skills training to the state’s youth going forward,” Singh noted.

UP is setting up an electronic city near the proposed international airport in Jewar (Greater Noida) and is expecting that it would attract big ticket investment in future.

Meanwhile, a Microsoft team is expected to scout for land in Noida soon to start the project in right earnest.