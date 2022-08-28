JUST IN
Business Standard

Mid-sized hotels on aggressive expansion drive as occupancy, rates zoom

Many are commanding room rates that are 20% higher than in the pre-Covid era

Topics
Hotel Chains | hotels | Hotel sector

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Fortune hotel, hotel chain
An estimated 15,000 rooms are expected to be added in the mid-sized hotel segment this financial year, according to Noesis Capital & Advisors.

Mid-sized hotels across the board have embarked on aggressive plans and are signing up hotels at a record pace, encouraged by a major turnaround in performance across the country in terms of occupancy and average daily rates.

First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 18:39 IST

