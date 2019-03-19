Mindtree independent directors should guide shareholders, says IiAS

Corporate governance and proxy advisory firm IiAS has said the independent directors of have a key role to play in the ongoing tussle between Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and promoters to wrestle control of the company.

has mounted a Rs 10,700-crore bid to acquire controlling stake in Mindtree, where the promoter group owns just 13.2 per cent stake.

“The independent directors of must provide guidance to the company’s shareholders on whether shareholders should take up L&T’s open offer,” says IiAS in a note, adding that investors will not be in a position to understand all the nuances of the deal.

Nearly 87 per cent of Mindtree’s shares are with public shareholders, which includes marquee (FPIs) and mutual funds (MF). Cumulative FPI holding in the company is more than 40 per cent. Some of the top overseas shareholders of Mindtree include Nalanda, Amansa and Vanguard. Meanwhile, UTI MF and MF are domestic fund houses holding more than 1 per cent stake.

IiAS, in the note released on Tuesday, has not advised investors whether to side with or the promoters.

L&T held an analyst conference to discuss the Mindtree transaction. Meanwhile, Mindtree has scheduled an analysts and investor call in the evening to discuss it’s “reaction to L&T takeover Bid”.

The move comes after L&T signed a share purchase agreement with the group ( and Coffee Day Enterprises) to acquire 20.32 per cent in the company. L&T will pay Rs 3,269 crore at Rs 980 per share for the 20.32 per cent stake. Further, L&T will acquire another 15 per cent from the open market a price not exceeding Rs 980 per share. The engineering and construction giant will then make an open offer to acquire additional 31 per cent at the same price. Through the three transactions, L&T is eyeing establish control in Mindtree by acquiring up to 66 per cent stake.

IiAS says independent directors are best-placed to provide guidance on whether the L&T’s open offer is in the long-term interest of Mindtree. L&T has said it will operate Mindtree as an independent entity.

“The battle here is one of corporate culture and work ethos. Corporate culture is a fundamental basis for corporate governance and therefore a concern over its change is a valid issue. Having said so, a change in corporate culture may not necessarily be detrimental to employees or the company’s growth prospects. At the same time, a services business is essentially driven by its people. If Mindtree’s leadership and key employees leave (taking some clients with them) following the takeover, it could have damaging consequences for the business,” says the IiAS note.

“None are better placed to take a dispassionate call than the independent directors, who should know the company best. Given the nuances of these issues, IiAS believes Mindtree’s board – essentially the independent directors are best placed to articulate its stand on the several soft issues that characterise this transaction,” the note adds.