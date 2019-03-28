Mindtree prepared for a set of eventualities: Krishnakumar Natarajan

Krishnakumar Natarajan, co-founder and executive chairman of Mindtree, says the timing of the L&T offer is worrisome as the company is just about to yield benefits of efforts it had put in the past so many years. He tells Debasis Mohapatra & Bibhu Ranjan Mishra the focus is to ring-fence customers and staff. Excerpts: Where do you stand today as far as L&T open offer is concerned? Our focus is on Mindtree and Mindtree minds (employees) and ensuring we don't miss business.

It is important to ring fence customers and staff. The process (open offer) has been initiated. So, we are ...