Mindtree will buck the trend of IT consolidation, says CEO Rostow Ravanan

Amid V G Siddhartha’s stake sale plans in Mindtree, management of the mid-tier IT services firm exudes confidence that the company is in safe hands with the founders at the helm.

The assurance comes at a time when industry sources say L&T, one of the lead suitors, is likely to hold its board meet next week to chalk out a plan for buying out stakes in the firm. Siddhartha, the founder of Coffee Day Group, is the single-largest investor of Mindtree, and is in advanced stage of discussions with a clutch of entities such as private equity and a technology firm to offload his 21 ...