Mindtree will unitedly resist L&T, protect interests of stakeholders: CEO

It has not been an easy week for Bengaluru-based Mindtree. Exactly a week ago, L&T signed a deal to buy Mindtree’s long-term investor and Coffee Day Enterprises founder VG Siddhartha’s 20.3 per cent stake for Rs 3,269 crore.

The construction giant said it aimed to get a controlling stake of over 66 per cent in the mid-sized IT firm through a combination of open offer and purchase of shares from the market. In a conversation with Neha Alawadhi, Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan said all the company's independent directors are aligned with the approach that Mindtree will resist the ...