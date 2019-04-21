Ministries, PSUs, power firms gear up to charge India's electric vehicles

At least half a dozen public sector firms, Indian Railways and various ministries are in the process of creating infrastructure and manufacturing components for to support the government's vision in the electric mobility space. While many are looking to diversify, the main focus is to tap into the Rs 42,000 crore market by 2030.

Significant investment is being mobilised by public and private sectors to manufacture and install (EVSE) infrastructure across India. This includes charging and battery swapping technologies, says Both charging and swapping solutions are supported by business model innovation that enable high utilisation of infrastructure. Plans are underway to fuel EVs with clean power, with industry players exploring in Mumbai.

Indian Railways has decided to allocate space for electric vehicle charging stations at their station parking lots along with private sector participation.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), a JV of and Government of NCT of Delhi, plans to convert its entire service delivery fleet into an electric one by 2030. BRPL is also investing in testing models for its facilities to support stabilising the electricity grid for EV charging, as well as pilots for how to effectively integrate (RE) into its grid network.

Indian Oil Corporation has partnered with clean energy firm Fortum India for EV charging stations and started with Nagpur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi. The company also signed MoUS with NTPC, Powergrid and Rajasthan Electric to install EV charging stations in various cities. The public sector firm also said that on the avail is a next generation energy storage product to cater to EVs. The idea is to go beyond lithium ion batteries in view of their limitations.

HPCL and others have said that they will be setting up charging stations across networks and tied up with to create the infrastructure.

(Nalco) is planning to set up a production line for lithium ion cells. The company has signed a pact with (Isro) for transfer of India imported lithium ion batteries worth $150 million in 2017.

As part of its diversification initiative, has been expanding its footprint in the business. Notably, the company has already installed DC chargers at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi. is also executing another commercial order for installing DC chargers across various locations in the country.

is extending its offering in the segment and will manufacture EV chargers, electric buses and related critical components. As part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, in-house development of EV motors, propulsion systems and fast chargers have also been undertaken by the company, said the company's spokesperson.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), an energy service company of GoI has ventured into demand aggregation for EVs, which could help develop better charging infrastructure and kick off the EV ecosystem in India. However, deliveries under EESL’s first tender for 10,000 vehicles has been delayed. EESL has pushed the deadline of rolloing out to September 2019.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has released an amendment of building code and town planning rules for provisioning of EV charging stations in private and commercial buildings.

India is currently stepping up action and ambition on EVs. Centre has pledged to ensure 30 per cent of all vehicles on the road are electric by 2030. The national budget 2019-20 announcements included an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for Phase 2 of the and Manufacturing of Hybrid and (FAME) scheme to boost electric mobility and increase the number of electric vehicles in commercial fleets.