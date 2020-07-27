JUST IN
Air India's regional office forms panel to identify redundant employees
Business Standard

Mistry family in talks with investors to raise Rs 4K cr, aims to cut debt

Funds being raised via debt, sale of part stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar

Topics
Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji | Shapoorji Pallonji group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The billionaire Mistry family is in talks with several investors to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore by selling part of its stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), and also with Canadian financial powerhouse, Brookfield, to raise debt against its Tata Sons shares.

The proceeds of the funds raised will be used to reduce the group’s debt and repay dues to SWSL, said a source close to the development. The group was earlier planning to raise funds by selling its land parcels across India, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the land sale plan has been postponed till valuations improve, ...

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 06:02 IST

