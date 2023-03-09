Mixed day for Adani Group companies; AEL falls 4,2%, Adani Wilmar up 2.8%

Shares of ended mixed bag on Thursday even as the benchmark indices corrected about a per cent.



Flagship Adani Enterprises fell 4.2 per cent after gaining 70 per cent in the preceding six sessions. Adani Ports & SEZ, Ambuja Cements and ACC fell between 1.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent.



The stock of Adani Power closed at Rs 196.05, Adani Transmission at Rs 860.85, Adani Green Energy at Rs 650.55 and Adani Total Gas at Rs 904.95 apiece on BSE.



During the session, shares of these jumped 5 per cen teach to hit their upper price bands on the exchange.



In addition, the scrip of Adani Wilmar rose 2.89 per cent to end at Rs 474.50, and NDTV gained 1.40 per cent to close at Rs 245.80 per share.



Overall, the group added Rs 4,359 crore in market value.



The 10 stocks of the group have a combined market capitalisation of Rs 9.22 trillion, which is down nearly Rs 10 trillion since January 24 when the US short seller Hindenburg Research released its adverse report.



