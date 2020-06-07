MNC captives halt hiring, cut pay in India to tide over Covid-19 crisis

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, global in-house centres (GICs) or captives of large multinationals have halted new hiring. This is in line with the moves of Indian IT services firms, which have decided to add employees only on the need basis.

According to experts, as most global enterprises are facing uncertain demand environment, their captives in India are also optimising costs through various means. Apart from hiring freeze, deferment of digital projects is among measures being taken by these GICs to tide over the crisis. “Many of the GICs operating in India have put their ...