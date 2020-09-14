MNC stocks ruling the roost since 2008, public sector firms remain laggards

Family-run entities have outperformed their non-family-owned peers over the past decade (including the Asia-Pacific region), according to a Credit Suisse report released earlier this month. However, a more granular data of BSE500 index firms suggests that listed subsidiaries of global multinationals — such as Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Nestlé, and Colgate Palmolive — have been favourites of equity investors in India after the Lehman crisis.

MNCs have outperformed their peers on the bourses since 2009, followed by family-owned companies. Government firms ...