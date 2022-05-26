MobiKwik announces launch of 'AutoBill Pay' feature for its 25 mn ZIP users

has announced the launch of the ‘AutoBill Pay’ feature for its 25 million ZIP users to simplify recurring bill payments. ZIP is MobiKwik’s flagship 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) product which extends a line of credit to its users.

This feature is designed to help ZIP users pay multiple bills such as electricity, water, gas, mobile, DTH, etc. automatically every month using the BNPL credit line. To activate the feature, the users will have to register their billers on the app and enable the AutoBill Pay feature.

Chandan Joshi, co-founder and CEO, Consumer Payments, said, “We have realised that everyday users are inundated with due dates for various utility bills and clearing them on time. To ease this pain point, we have integrated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering with AutoBill Pay so that our 25 million ZIP users can now use BNPL to aggregate their multiple daily life bills payments and pay one bill for all bills."

He further said, "This feature will benefit both users and billers alike, users can avoid late payments and penalties by automating bills whereas billers will get their payments on time.”

The AutoBill Pay feature is available for MobiKwik ZIP users across 700+ cities in the length and breadth of the country.