MobiKwik announces launch of 'AutoBill Pay' feature for its 25 mn ZIP users

-
ALSO READ
What explains the lure of pay-later cards like Slice and Uni?
MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra as Chief Product and Technology Officer
Indian MF industry scores 'average' on fees and expense scorecard
TMS Ep57: Big tech scrutiny, pay-later cards, markets, bank accounts
Paytm starts buy-now pay-later service for train ticket booking via IRCTC
-
MobiKwik has announced the launch of the ‘AutoBill Pay’ feature for its 25 million ZIP users to simplify recurring bill payments. ZIP is MobiKwik’s flagship 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) product which extends a line of credit to its users.
This feature is designed to help ZIP users pay multiple bills such as electricity, water, gas, mobile, DTH, etc. automatically every month using the BNPL credit line. To activate the feature, the users will have to register their billers on the MobiKwik app and enable the AutoBill Pay feature.
Chandan Joshi, co-founder and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik said, “We have realised that everyday users are inundated with due dates for various utility bills and clearing them on time. To ease this pain point, we have integrated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering with AutoBill Pay so that our 25 million ZIP users can now use BNPL to aggregate their multiple daily life bills payments and pay one bill for all bills."
He further said, "This feature will benefit both users and billers alike, users can avoid late payments and penalties by automating bills whereas billers will get their payments on time.”
The AutoBill Pay feature is available for MobiKwik ZIP users across 700+ cities in the length and breadth of the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU