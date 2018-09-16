Mobile app management platform Hansel.io chasing a $3-bn global opportunity

Today’s enterprises face disruption from both start-ups and new-age tech giants such as Amazon, and the only way to compete is to move fast, test more hypotheses and personalise. There are two sides to product building as a whole — one where product teams develop and launch products and features, and the other where they manage operations of products to maximise the upsides from every user.

The latter is where Bangalore-headquartered tech start-up Hansel.io focuses on. Founded in 2015 by former product team members of Flipkart, Varun Ramamurthy Dinakar along with ...