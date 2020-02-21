Mobile's big moment: Popular gaming apps among top advertisers in India

One of the country’s top three advertisers in 2019 wasn’t a retail major or a consumer goods company as has been the trend over the years. It was, instead, a popular gaming app. Dream11, a fantasy sports player, broke into the top three of domestic advertisers in 2019, according to the latest Pitch Madison Adex report.

This was also the first time a mobile gaming application had figured on the list. Dream11’s ad budget was Rs 800 crore versus Amazon’s Rs 900 crore, said the report. The latter is the second-largest advertiser in India for 2019, while ...