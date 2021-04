Mom's ailment drove this CA to build a biz in post-hospitalisation care

He isn't the quintessential techie, but a chartered accountant who understands technology and the health care business quite well. Rajinish Menon, in fact, is an old hand at enterprise, having started his first company, Grecell, back in 1993, offering ERP solutions for hospitals in Kochi along with his brother.

He was only a commerce graduate then. While Menon's firm was quite successful, he also wanted to study more and was encouraged by his family to pursue chartered accountancy, since he had a head for numbers. Menon cracked CA at first shot along with the Certified ...