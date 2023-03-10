JUST IN
Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources' rating, flags rising refinancing risks
SVB Financial Group tells employees to work from home until further notice
Nostalgia, bottled and brought back: Reliance rolls out the Campa crates
GMR Aero wins order for converting Boeing 737 passenger plans to freighters
Miles to go before I sleep, says Sanjeev Mehta after 31 years at Unilever
Ashok Leyland unveils all-women production line at Tamil Nadu plant
Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 mn to reduce debt
Viraj Profiles with Avaada Energy to set up 100 MW solar plant in Maha
Max Estates to invest Rs 3,400 cr to develop 4 projects in Noida, Gurugram
Explained: Why Taiwanese giant Foxconn is clearly bullish about India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Second commercial project in Chennai almost complete, says realty major DLF
icon-arrow-left
Silicon Valley Bank jitters likely to affect start-ups in India
Business Standard

Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources' rating, flags rising refinancing risks

Rating agency maintains negative outlook on firm

Topics
Vedanta Resources | Moody's

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Moody's, Moodys
Photo: Shutterstock

Global rating agency Moody's downgraded Vedanta Resources Ltd's (VRL) corporate family rating (CFR) on Friday, from "B3" to "Caa1", on increasing refinancing risk surrounding the holding company.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"Ongoing delays in holding company VRL's refnancing efforts and its continued reliance on dividend receipts are depleting liquidity at its operating subsidiaries," said Kaustubh Chaubal, Senior Vice-President, Moody's, in a statement.

Holding company VRL's cash needs for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY24) remain large. They include cross-border bonds of $400 million and $500 million due in April and May 2023, respectively, and a $1 billion bond maturing in January 2024.

The agency said it expected VRL to find sufficient funds through loans and dividends to address its debt maturities until June 2023.

"However, VRL faces ongoing delays in obtaining funds relative to our earlier expectations amid a funding environment that remains challenging with high interest rates, scarce market liquidity and tight credit availability," said Chaubal. "These issues expose the company to material refinancing risks and exacerbate the likelihood of a payment default or a distressed exchange."

Moody's notes that VRL has paid down around $2 billion of its debt during fiscal 2023. However, the agency considers that maintaining liquidity and proactive liability management are more pertinent in preserving the holding company's credit quality, as opposed to debt reduction.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta Resources

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.