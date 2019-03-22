More fast-food rivals may join Jubilant to tap Chinese cuisine in India

The entry of India's largest food service operator Jubilant FoodWorks into Chinese cuisine may goad rival brands to follow suit. After Punjabi cuisine, Chinese is the second-largest consumed food in India, estimated at around 20 per cent of the Rs 3.7-trillion domestic food service market.

The punjabi cuisine contributes around 30 per cent to the overall market, while South Indian cuisine comes third at around 10 per cent, sector experts said. Jubilant is expected to deploy the same tactics that it used in pizzas earlier, said Kaustubh Pawaskar, senior research analyst at brokerage ...