More work from home, hot-desking: How India Inc will reboot after lockdown

More people working from home may perhaps be the single-biggest and lasting change to emerge from the global lockdown. If you think this is hyperbole, Tata Consultancy Services is looking at having 75 per cent of its employees working from home by 2025.

It is this target that will inform the information technology (IT) giant’s plans for building future capacity and infrastructure. RBL Bank has already moved 75 per cent of its employees to operate remotely during the lockdown and is now exploring working from home, hot-desking (multiple workers using a single workstation at ...