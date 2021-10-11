Morgan Stanley names Anahita Tiwari head of India global in-house centres

-
Morgan Stanley announced the appointment of Anahita Tiwari as the new Head of its India Global Centers, the global in-house centres of the firm in India.
Tiwari will be based in Mumbai, and will be responsible for implementation of the firm’s global growth and deployment strategy in India.
She joins Morgan Stanley from JP Morgan Chase India where she was the head of Global Finance and Business Management and is a certified chartered accountant.
Tiwari has over 25 years of experience in finance and technology consulting, project management, corporate finance and business transformation.
“The Global Centers are an integral part of our business strategy and I am excited to join Morgan Stanley as the Firm continues to invest in the growth of our highly talented and dynamic workforce in India. I am honoured to be a part of this journey and look forward to contributing and working closely with the business and the global organization to create value,” said Tiwari.
Tiwari takes over from John McGrory who will head the Morgan Stanley’s global center in Baltimore and will also functionally lead the Institutional Securities Group (ISG) Product Operations team in Baltimore.
Morgan Stanley has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. In 2003, Morgan Stanley established a GIC in Mumbai and another in Bengaluru in 2014.
The GICs support the firm’s global businesses across Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
Teams in these centers work in technology, operations, fund services, firm risk management, finance, legal and compliance, corporate services, human resources and internal audit among others.
