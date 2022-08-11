JUST IN
Vedanta eyes $100-bn revenue by 2030, capex of about $3-bn in next two yrs
PE/VC investments plummet 69% to touch $3 billion in July: IVCA-EY report
Three bidders submit resolution plans for bankrupt Srei Group firms
Pfizer's managing director S Sridhar to take an early retirement
DoT invites application from firms looking to set up pvt telecom network
Easebuzz gets RBI's in-principle nod for Payment Aggregation Authorisation
Plutus Wealth Management buys Zensar Technologies shares worth Rs 167 crore
LIC cuts stake in M&M to 6.42% from 8.43%, garners Rs 2,222 crore
AirAsia India, Vistara FY22 losses widen on rise in costs, pandemic impact
Prep for funding winter: SoftBank warns its portfolio firms of cost cutting
You are here: Home » Companies » News
PB Fintech loss widens to Rs 204 cr in Q1; revenue more than doubles
Business Standard

Most Snapdragon 5G platforms already available to Indian OEMs: Qualcomm

It is also working with OEMs to provide software upgrades to existing 5G phones powered by their chips to make them SA enabled

Topics
Qualcomm | 5G

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Qualcomm
FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm's logo is seen at its booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing | Photo: Reuters

Chip firm Qualcomm has said that it is selling most of its Snap­dragon 5G platforms with key features like the standalone (SA) mode to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India. It expects most of the upcoming 5G phones in the market would be enabled to run on SA networks.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Qualcomm

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 06:15 IST

`
.