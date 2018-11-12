Mother Dairy adopts a funky social media persona to reach young consumers

For anyone with a phone and an Instagram account, the dairy major Mother Dairy’s trademark blue and white logo is a familiar sight.

Over the last few years, as the National Dairy Development Board-owned brand has sought to differentiate itself from rivals such as Amul, Nestle and local and hyperlocal labels, it has turned its lens more sharply on to younger consumers and actively pursued the digital medium as a branding platform. With humorous memes, videos and short stories, Brand Mother Dairy has been steadily inserting itself into almost every trending conversation on ...