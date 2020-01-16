Motorcycle sales: 500-800cc segment grows by 4x backed by RE's Twins' sales

While the entire two-wheeler segment, including 350-500cc engine capacity motorcycles, reported a decline during the first nine months of FY20, one segment that grew nearly four-fold is the 500-800cc segment. The growth, however, has been led by two products from Royal Enfield's stable.

According to SIAM data, which is for wholesale, 500-800cc vehicle sales volumes increased to 18,241 units during April to December 2019 from 3,595 units, in the same period a year ago. The market leader in this segment attributes the increase to customers' decision to upgrade to a bigger bike.

The 500-800cc segment has grown significantly over the last few quarters, and Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins - the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 - have a garnered a major share of that growth.

SIAM data shows that in the segment, which is categorised as above 500cc, but less than equal to 800cc, accounts for nearly 87.27 per cent with nearly 15,920 units in the first nine months of the fiscal year, as against 954 units or 25 per cent of segment share during same period of the previous year. This comes at a time when the overall two-wheeler sales dropped by 15.80 per cent during April to December 2019 to 13,914,974 units from 16,526,785 units, a year ago.

The second biggest player in the segment was H-D Motor Company India (Harley-Davidson India), which reported a marginal drop to 1,406 units from 1,441 units. Other players include India Kawasaki Motors (468 units in 2019-20), Triumph (145) Suzuki (138), Honda (100) and Bajaj Auto (64).

Royal Enfield’s spokesperson said that 650 Twins have been received extremely well in India as well as international markets.

In India, has served to fill the void at the upper end of the mid-sized segment which is largely underserved as there are hardly any motorcycles at this price point and displacement. The 650 Twins have helped the brand extend its leadership in the middleweight category and fuel the category growth itself, it said.

In India, the 650 Twins have expanded the premium mid-sized motorcycle segment. While half of the 650 Twins customers have been the existing customers, the rest of the customers have come into the brand fold for the first time, signifying a huge shift in category.

Consumers in India riding 100-200cc motorcycles want to upgrade to a bigger and better motorcycle. Moreover, a base of over 3.5 million Royal Enfield riding enthusiasts and owners find the 650 Twins a credible and evocative upgrade option. The 650 Twins have also been very successful in bringing in new riders who had been waiting for a more premium offering from Royal Enfield, said the spokesperson.

The company has sold 15,867 units of 650 Twins during April to December as against 733 units in the export markets.

The Interceptor 650 has become the second highest selling motorcycle in the mid-size segment in the UK.