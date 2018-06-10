Motu Patlu to Chhota Bheem, desi characters lead the way on kids' channels

Ten years ago, Indian audiences were introduced to a lovable animated character called ‘Chhota Bheem’. His adventures, along with his friends in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur, drew eyeballs quickly, helping Pogo, the kids channel from Turner International, broadcasting the show, stand out of the clutter.

Between then and now, there are a dozen or more home-grown animated characters to choose from across channels. And the beauty is that it is these cartoon characters that are raking in the moolah for broadcasters. Clearly, the days of foreign animated shows ...