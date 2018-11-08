Mphasis acquires cloud automation firm Stelligent for $25 million

Mid-tier IT services firm Thursday said it has acquired US-based cloud technology services company Systems LLC for $25 million in an all-cash deal.

Virginia-based Systems specialises in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS) apart from having expertise in financial services which help customers to deploy applications on the cloud with greater speed, agility and security.

"The advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS software has elevated the importance of rapid automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director at

"With Stelligent, we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity," he added.

Established in 2007, is a premier consulting partner on AWS Partner Network (APN) and has a team of over 50 engineers with more than 100 certifications. It counts many firms within the Fortune 500 list such as Washington Post and Verizon as its clients.

“Stelligent is very excited to further its DevOps capability across a broader range of clients and become central to Mphasis’ AWS go-to-market strategy. Our engineers will greatly benefit from being part of a larger, complementary tech-centric community," said Bill Santos, CEO at Stelligent.

Post this acquisition, is likely to strengthen its cloud-based offerings in Cloud DevOps and DevSecOps within AWS Ecosystem.