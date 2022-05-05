MPL launches Mayhem Studios to step up development of mobile games

Gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL), has launched a gaming studio to step up the development of AAA (high-profile) mobile games for domestic and global markets.

Mayhem Studios, a subsidiary of MPL, aims to use India’s developer community to produce high-quality games. The studio will have a team of professionals in the area of animation, art, cinematics, design, engineering, UI and UX game design and game production.

“India has the potential to become a gaming hub of the world,” said Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO, MPL. “It is imperative to create requisite infrastructure for making world-class games to help achieve the country’s vision to make the Indian digital gaming sector a world leader. Mayhem Studios launch is our first contribution towards achieving this vision."

Last September, MPL raised its Series E round of financing led by Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion. This made it India's second gaming unicorn or start-up valued at over $1 billion.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Mayhem Studios will be India’s first AAA gaming studio. Mayhem Studios will work on multiple esports and other game titles to meet an ever-increasing demand due to the gaming boom across India and other markets. Ojas Vipat will be the CEO of Mayhem Studios.

“Mayhem Studios will be focused on developing games that all gamers can relate to and enjoy the best-in-class gaming experience,” said Ojas Vipat, CEO, Mayhem Studios. “Setting up such a state-of-the-art studio is the first major step towards the development of many AAA mobile game titles from India for the global markets and we are on the right track.”