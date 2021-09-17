MTV Youth Study: 46% Gen Zers believe in richer life than a meaningful one

-
MTV Insights Studio on Friday launched the 2021 edition of its MTV Youth Study titled "Atmanirbhar by Circumstance" reflecting Gen Z’s behavior, mindsets, habits and perceptions.
According to the report, 21 per cent of Gen Zers feel it is the most important thing in life to follow their passions instead of having a stable job, trending up exponentially from 9 per cent in 2016.
For Gen Zers money holds prime importance in a post Covid world. The survey revealed for 46 per cent of respondents, money is all that matters, up from 21 per cent in 2019. 46 per cent said they would rather focus on being rich and successful instead of living a meaningful life, up from 25 per cent in 2019.
The study also indicated that although Gen Zers are extremely vocal on subjects of national interest, they have muted participation for on-ground events. 83 per cent agree that political topics are a part of peer conversations
56 per cent Gen Zers believe that life will be back to normal overthrowing the concept of the ‘new normal’ after Covid-19 subsides.
The study surveyed over 26,000 respondents aged 15 to 25 years from 50 Indian cities across NCCS A, B, and C. It comprised 185 questions covering seven broad topics: Education, Money, Romance, National Interests, Content, Family, Friends, and Spirituality, and Covid-19 Outlook.
Anshul Ailawadi – Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18, said, “2020 has been a pivotal year in so many ways.
This edition of our youth study is the first such exercise post the first wave of the pandemic. It offers a rare glimpse into how young Indians are coping with a changing world in which every aspect of their lives – from their education and relationships to their careers and interests – needs to be rebuilt. It will go a long way in helping brands, creators and publishers establish a deeper connection with their Gen Z constituency.”
Overall, the findings indicate, India’s Gen Z is increasingly becoming independent or Atmanirbhar while continuing to ride high on aspirations. We hope this research empowers new age as well as legacy brands that are looking to deepen connect and build trust with their Gen Z consumer,” added Anshul.
