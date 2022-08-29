Mukesh Ambani makes succession clear to shareholders at Reliance AGM

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Monday announced the family succession plan for his group when he listed the separate businesses his three children will lead.

Akash will head the digital business housed in Jio, his twin sister Isha will lead the retail business and their younger sibling Anant will join the new energy business. Ambani said the siblings have inherited his father and RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s mindset. “They are First Among Equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors,” he said at Reliance's annual general meeting (AGM).

“Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses. Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar,” Ambani said.

Akash, 30, is alumnus of Brown University, and Isha is an alumna of Yale University. Anant, 27, studied at Brown University.

Ambani appealed younger people from across the world to join Reliance. “Let me add here that Reliance is forever hungry for top-notch talent from India and around the world. We invite them with an assurance that they will enjoy the work environment in the world, so that they can develop their innate potential in an unconstrained way.”

“We already have professionals representing over 60 nationalities, and this pool of young talent will become even larger and deeper as our businesses become bigger and more global. All our next-gen leaders are determined, focused, and are brimming with fresh ideas and creativity. They think big, and they think fast. They have the courage to dream, as well as the ability to execute them. Above all, they have humility, empathy, and they care,” he said.

“When I see them, I see Dhirubhai Ambani's pioneering spirit in action. Therefore, I feel supremely confident that tomorrow's Reliance will have a better army of leaders, as should happen in any dynamic organisation that empowers its young leaders. Together, they will script newer and more exciting chapters in Reliance's never-ending book of achievements,” Ambani said while asking the to bless the next generation of leaders including Isha, Akash and Anant.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said a highlight of the AGM was Mukesh Ambani's emphasis on succession planning. “He concluded his address by seeking everyone's blessings for the gen next, taking over the reins confidently. With Akash heading Jio, Isha heading Retail and Anant heading energy, the plans are clearly spelt out,” said Vijayakumar.