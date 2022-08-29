Mukesh Ambani makes succession clear to shareholders at Reliance AGM

-
ALSO READ
RIL AGM 2022: 5G in two months, FMCG business, other key announcements here
RIL 45th Annual General Meeting 2022: What to expect; where to watch
What should investors expect from RIL's 45th AGM?
LIC to hold first AGM on Sept 27 via video-conference, other AV means
RIL AGM 2022: Ambani to unveil 5G phone, spell out new, bigger energy plans
-
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Monday announced the family succession plan for his group when he listed the separate businesses his three children will lead.
Akash will head the digital business housed in Jio, his twin sister Isha will lead the retail business and their younger sibling Anant will join the new energy business. Ambani said the siblings have inherited his father and RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s mindset. “They are First Among Equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors,” he said at Reliance's annual general meeting (AGM).
“Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses. Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar,” Ambani said.Also Read: Meta partners with Reliance Jiomart to offer grocery shopping on WhatsApp
Akash, 30, is alumnus of Brown University, and Isha is an alumna of Yale University. Anant, 27, studied at Brown University.
Ambani appealed younger people from across the world to join Reliance. “Let me add here that Reliance is forever hungry for top-notch talent from India and around the world. We invite them with an assurance that they will enjoy the work environment in the world, so that they can develop their innate potential in an unconstrained way.”
“We already have professionals representing over 60 nationalities, and this pool of young talent will become even larger and deeper as our businesses become bigger and more global. All our next-gen leaders are determined, focused, and are brimming with fresh ideas and creativity. They think big, and they think fast. They have the courage to dream, as well as the ability to execute them. Above all, they have humility, empathy, and they care,” he said.
“When I see them, I see Dhirubhai Ambani's pioneering spirit in action. Therefore, I feel supremely confident that tomorrow's Reliance will have a better army of leaders, as should happen in any dynamic organisation that empowers its young leaders. Together, they will script newer and more exciting chapters in Reliance's never-ending book of achievements,” Ambani said while asking the shareholders to bless the next generation of leaders including Isha, Akash and Anant.
V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said a highlight of the AGM was Mukesh Ambani's emphasis on succession planning. “He concluded his address by seeking everyone's blessings for the gen next, taking over the reins confidently. With Akash heading Jio, Isha heading Retail and Anant heading energy, the plans are clearly spelt out,” said Vijayakumar.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 17:40 IST