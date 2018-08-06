JUST IN
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance acquires 5% stake in Eros International Plc

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Eros International Plc in this transaction

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Film and entertainment company Eros International plc announced on Monday that following customary approval processes, the sale of a five per cent stake in Eros to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), previously announced on February 20, 2018, has been completed.

Reliance has acquired 3,111,088 newly issued A ordinary shares from Eros which represents five per cent of Eros’ current issued and outstanding ordinary share capital on a pro forma basis. The purchase price was $15 per share, which represents a total cash consideration of $46.6 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Eros International Plc in this transaction.

First Published: Mon, August 06 2018. 20:38 IST

