Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India rich list with $92 billion net worth

With a total wealth of $92 billion, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, topped the rich list for the 14th year in a row -- adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021, as per Forbes Rich List.



Gautam Adani, with a wealth of $74.8 billion, is second richest in India with only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. was number three in the list with a wealth of $31 billion.





Radhakrishnan Damani, founder of Avenues Supermarts, and Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute, were placed fourth and fifth with a wealth of $29.4 billion and $19 billion respectively.

Savitri Jindal re-enters the top 10 club with $18 billion. India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion.