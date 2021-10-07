Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India rich list with $92 billion net worth

-
With a total wealth of $92 billion, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, topped the rich list for the 14th year in a row -- adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021, as per Forbes Rich List.
Gautam Adani, with a wealth of $74.8 billion, is second richest in India with only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. Shiv Nadar was number three in the list with a wealth of $31 billion.
Savitri Jindal re-enters the top 10 club with $18 billion. India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion.
