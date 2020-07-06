JUST IN
Apollo Tyres to cut capex by Rs 400 cr this fiscal to preserve liquidity
Multiple risks may cap uptick in TVS Motor stock as Covid, crude weigh

It is more vulnerable than peers given weak margins, volumes and debt on books

TVS Motors | two-wheeler sales | Crude Oil Prices

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The TVS Motor stock has gained about a third since its lows in mid-March on better-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter, rising dispatches and recovery in export markets. Some of the optimism is reflected in two-wheeler sales in June. Total two-wheeler sales at 191,000 units have now reached about 67 per cent of the year ago levels.

Domestic sales are up more than three fold over May. Analysts say that the swift recovery in the two-wheeler market was led by opening up of dealerships, pent up demand, improving rural sentiment and the marriage season. The company is ...

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 17:58 IST

