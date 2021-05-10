Mumbai Angels Network sees 36 exits, eyes 50 investments this year

Early-stage investors’ platform Mumbai Angels Network considers the year 2020 as one of its best years. The Angel investor witnessed around 36 exits that included start-ups like Pu­r­plle, Unocoin, Exotel and Mcaffiene. Of these, exits in Purplle and Exotel saw stellar 51x and 18.9x returns, respectively.

Mumbai Angels is now gearing up for a similar number of exits this year too.

“At any given point of time, 20-25 per cent of our portfolio are going through conversations for the next round. Currently, 17-20 of our portfolio are going through conversations for an exit in the current quarter,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter and chief executive off­icer (CEO) of Mumbai Angels Network. “Our primary goal is to make sure that that come in are getting good returns on their over 4-5 years,” she added.

Purplle has raised $45 million from Sequoia Capital India and existing Verl­in­vest, Blume Ven­tures and JSW Ventures. Seven months ago, Unocoin, India's earliest player in the crypto currency exchange space, raised an undisclosed amount from Tim Draper’s Draper Associate. The angel network, foun­ded in 2006 by Sasha Mirchandani and Prashant Choksi, currently has an active portfolio of around 100 start-ups. 2020 was its best in terms of inv­estments and network growth desp­ite the pandemic. This indicates that inve­stor sentiment has not been dampened by Covid, said Mansinghka. “Alm­ost all family offices are looking at allocating a certain amount of their funds to start-ups, making it a mainstream option. This num­ber will grow in double digits year-on-year, with everyone who has a sizable portfolio looking to invest 4-5 per cent of their funds in start-ups,” added Mansinghka.





The platform closed 36 fre­sh investments last year with each valued between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore. It added 300 new angel to the platform, making it a 550-strong angel network. This shows the emergence of start-ups as an asset class. The platform is looking at around 50-60 new investments this year. “We are not after unicorn hunting. We are looking at firms, which will give healthy returns and grow very fast. If you keep investing in innovative companies, there will be unicorns that come out of it,” said Mansinghka.